ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Returns for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MlHl_0g9QpBTF00

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Craig is once again swapping out his James Bond state of mind for the Mississippi drawl of Benoit Blanc in the long-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson ’s 2019 film Knives Out . This time around, the hyper-focused detective is heading to Greece in the newly revealed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” Rian Johnson wrote on Twitter ahead of the official title announcement. “I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.”

He added: “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.”

The new film – which has long been called Knives Out 2, despite being a play on the same formula rather than an official sequel – finds Blanc unpacking the mystery of a new set of suspects. Craig reprises his role alongside newcomers Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odon Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc — to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title,” Johnson concluded.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will arrive on Netflix this holiday season.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws Truth Social Tantrum Over Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump was not happy with the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing on Thursday night. The former president took to Truth Social on Friday morning to air his grievances. “I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Trump wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump wasn’t quoted as saying “Hang Mike Pence,” though. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump told his staff after hearing the Capitol crowd chanting for the vice president to be hung, according to committee...
POTUS
epicstream.com

Netflix's Knives Out Sequel Gets Unexpected Official Title

After Netflix reportedly bought the rights for the Knives Out franchise for $469 Million, the hype behind the upcoming sequel instantly expanded. The sequel already wrapped up filming last year, and a threequel was also confirmed under the streaming service. Now, Rian Johnson finally announces the Knives Out sequel is officially titled, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
CNET

'No Time to Die': That Ending Explained, All Your Questions Answered

You could say No Time to Die is the Bond movie to end all Bond movies. Available now to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the 25th official 007 movie finishes off Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure as James Bond with a bang. You don't need to hang around for a post-credits scene, but there is an Easter egg if you stick around until the credits are done rolling.
MOVIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Janelle Monáe
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knives Out#Glass Onion#Mystery Film#Film Star#Rian
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy