Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Returns for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig is once again swapping out his James Bond state of mind for the Mississippi drawl of Benoit Blanc in the long-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson ’s 2019 film Knives Out . This time around, the hyper-focused detective is heading to Greece in the newly revealed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” Rian Johnson wrote on Twitter ahead of the official title announcement. “I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.”

He added: “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.”

The new film – which has long been called Knives Out 2, despite being a play on the same formula rather than an official sequel – finds Blanc unpacking the mystery of a new set of suspects. Craig reprises his role alongside newcomers Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odon Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc — to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title,” Johnson concluded.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will arrive on Netflix this holiday season.