It’s unlikely that Spencer Squire’s debut feature “Abandoned” will be keeping anybody up at night. At a time when the horror genre is going through a (mostly female-led) renaissance with films like “Raw,” “Censor,” “Saint Maud,” “Relic,” and “The Babadook,” “Abandoned” feels like the prosaic coup de grâce which has been threatening the jump-scare chillers for the last ten years. And that’s not because it’s especially bad or clumsy in the way, say, “The Nun” or the recent “Candyman” remake was. Rather because all its tricks are blandly on display here—the doors in desperate need of WD-40; the glacial specters at the window; the creepy, giggling child; the inevitable possession—as is their distinct lack of novel combinations.

