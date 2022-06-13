Pursuit Suspect Flees on Foot After Vehicle Struck by Innocent Bystander

At about 11:31 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Safeway, 3051 Countryside Drive, Turlock. An officer made contact with the victim at a location different from where the crime occurred, where he was standing by. The victim reported that as he walked out of Safeway, he was surrounded by four male subjects in the parking lot. One of them, later identified as Ethan Culwell-Helton, 19, of Turlock, lifted his t-shirt in a movement the victim believed was to indicate that he had a handgun concealed on him. Culwell-Helton demanded money from the victim and then struck him in the face with an open hand. The victim removed his wallet and another male, later identified as a 17-year old juvenile male of Turlock, took cash from the victim’s hand.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO