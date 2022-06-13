ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Pursuit Suspect Flees on Foot After Vehicle Struck by Innocent Bystander

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
turlockcitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 11:44 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. When the officer activated his steady burning red light and...

www.turlockcitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
turlockcitynews.com

Two in Stolen Vehicle Arrested During Suspicious Vehicle Contact

At about 7:32 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at Goodwill, 3000 North Tegner Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found the described vehicle occupied by two near the closed business. Officers made contact with them and identified them as Tina Pritchett, 58, of Turlock, and Travis Williamson, 45, of Newman.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Stolen Trailer Discovered During Traffic Stop

At about 11:16 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Mario’s Authentic Tacos, 216 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, Thomas Joseph King, 58, of...
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after roommate hit with walking cane, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man was arrested in Merced Tuesday night for hitting his roommate over the head with a walking cane, according to Merced police officers. Police say around 8:15 p.m. Richard Gluhm was arrested for aggravated assault after he struck his 44-year-old roommate over the head with a walking cane during […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
State
California State
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Turlock, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS Sacramento

38-Year-Old Man Arrested For Homicide In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Stockton homicide investigation. On Wednesday, detectives arrested 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man back on January 16, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said the shooting took place in the area of Funston Avenue and Bradford Street. Castaneda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man with Identity Theft Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer

At about 10:28 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer in the 2600 block of Porsche Strasse, Turlock, got out Henry Alfonso, 44, of Turlock, which he recognized and knew had warrants. The officer had his dispatcher run Alfonso to confirm, and he returned with one felony warrant for identity...
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Expired registrationon truck with gun and meth

Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a Ford F150 in the area of Spagnoli Mine Road and Bonnefoy Road in Pine Grove for a vehicle code violation. During...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Turlock Police#Acura#Bmw
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Escalon School Worker And Former Fire Chief Killed In Crash Caused By Alleged Drunk Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour. In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle. Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown. According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department. The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
ESCALON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 132 in Modesto

Authorities in Modesto reported a motorcycle accident with injuries on SR-132 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 132 at Geer Road at approximately 1:05 p.m. Details on the Motorcycle Accident on SR-132 in Modesto. The California Highway Patrol received a report...
MODESTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Robbery Suspects Arrested After Police Scanner Listener Spots Their Vehicle

At about 11:31 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Safeway, 3051 Countryside Drive, Turlock. An officer made contact with the victim at a location different from where the crime occurred, where he was standing by. The victim reported that as he walked out of Safeway, he was surrounded by four male subjects in the parking lot. One of them, later identified as Ethan Culwell-Helton, 19, of Turlock, lifted his t-shirt in a movement the victim believed was to indicate that he had a handgun concealed on him. Culwell-Helton demanded money from the victim and then struck him in the face with an open hand. The victim removed his wallet and another male, later identified as a 17-year old juvenile male of Turlock, took cash from the victim’s hand.
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

San Joaquin County community assistant fire chief killed in suspected DUI crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — An assistant fire chief with the Collegeville Fire District in San Joaquin County was killed in a high-speed suspected DUI crash last week, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that Kurt Pettitt died last Saturday in the head-on collision. (Video player above: Top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Attempting to Hide From Officers

At about 12:16 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of East Linwood Avenue and Lander Avenue, Turlock, spotted a vehicle driving eastbound at a high rate of speed, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. The vehicle made a northbound turn onto Boxwood...
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Accident on Interstate 580 [San Joaquin County, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Corral Hollow Road Left 2 Hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. west of Corral Hollow Road. Furthermore, investigators said an SUV headed eastbound crashed over the center divider and overturned into the westbound lanes. Following the initial collision, the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on Merced Falls Road

The California Highway Patrol reported the recent arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI and other charges after a crash on Merced Falls Road that killed a motorcyclist. The incident took place on May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
SNELLING, CA
KRON4 News

Over 1,000 rounds of ammunition found at traffic stop

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office found over 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop, according to a recent tweet. “Traffic enforcement stop led to the recovery of 2 loaded #firearms, 1,000+ rounds of #ammunition, baton, nunchucks, large amount of currency, and body armor,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Suspect […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Arrested on Several Felony Warrants

At about 5:26 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a security check near the intersection of Gettysburg Street and Dels Lane, Turlock, after Whitney Logsdon, 32, of Turlock, had left her aunt’s house on foot after taking fentanyl, possibly heading to a residence in the 100 block of Almond Avenue known for drug issues.
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy