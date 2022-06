GONZALES — Adventure Seeking Seniors is planning a ’40s and ’50s party as part of the SOCOS Social with Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley on Thursday, June 16. Funded by Measure K, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Theodore’s Church Parish Hall, 116 S. Belden St., in Gonzales. It is open to all senior residents age 55 and older. RSVP to either Marilyn Duby at 261-7731 or Lupe Kinnear at 809-8216.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO