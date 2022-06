One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Coaldale. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 209 and Second Street involving a U.S. mail truck and a minivan. It appeared the minivan struck the side of the truck with both units coming to rest on Second Street. Responding were the Coaldale and Lansford fire companies. Coaldale fire police maintained traffic control at the scene shutting down the roadway. Coaldale police are investigating the incident.

