In an article printed in the Times News on Monday, members of the Lehighton Borough Council discussed the shortage of crossing guards within the Borough of Lehighton. In the article, council members Ryan Saunders and Autumn Abelovsky indicated they would be attending the Lehighton School District’s Workshop on June 13; however, nobody from the borough was at the workshop.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO