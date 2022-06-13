Man Shot Overnight Outside Luxury High Rise Apartment Building in LIC

A man was shot outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in Long Island City shortly after midnight today (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A man was shot outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in Long Island City shortly after midnight today.

The victim, 25, was shot in the neck by an unidentified suspect outside 1 QPS Tower, a 44-story building located at 42-20 24th St., according to police. The man is expected to survive.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the pair over the sale of a Playstation 5 gaming console, according to police.

The victim, who was selling the console, met with the would-be buyer turned shooter outside the high-rise building, police said.

A dispute ensued and the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the right clavicle area of his neck, cops said.

The shooter, who was accompanied by another unidentified individual, then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Cornell Hospital where he is listed in a stable condition, police said. It is unclear whether he lives at 1 QPS Tower.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Leftover police tape at the crime scene today (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A man was shot outside 1 QPS Tower, a 44-story building located at 42-20 24th St, (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A man was shot outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in Long Island City shortly after midnight today (Photo Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)