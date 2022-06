The last of three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail after cutting through the ceiling was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said. Lance Justin Stephens was recaptured near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Stephens, along with Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins, escaped from the Barry County jail on June 3 by cutting holes in the ceiling and climbing through, authorities said. Barry County is about 660 miles from San Antonio.

