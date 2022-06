As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO