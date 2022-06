When you take aspirin for a headache, how does the aspirin know to travel to your head and alleviate the pain? The short answer is, it doesn’t: Molecules can’t transport themselves through the body, and they don’t have control over where they eventually end up. But researchers can chemically modify drug molecules to make sure that they bind strongly to the places we want them and weakly to the places we don’t. Pharmaceutical products contain more than just the active drug that directly affects the body. Medications also include “inactive ingredients,” or molecules that enhance the stability, absorption, flavor and other qualities...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO