Students and teachers at Bucks County Technical High School teamed up with SkillsUSA and its industry partners to celebrate SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 5. An estimated 33% of students at Bucks County Technical High School will be entering the workforce upon graduation, while many other students will continue their technical or academic education at postsecondary institutions or as part of the military. National Signing Day was created to recognize local career and technical education students for their dedication to pursuing a career in any of the 130 occupational areas that SkillsUSA serves. This year, more than 1,500 students from 300 SkillsUSA schools are expected to participate nationwide.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO