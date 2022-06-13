Philly Flower Show is “In Full Bloom"

Mark Cook Landscaping & Contracting of Doylestown was named the winner of the Best in Show title at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show “for its excellent representation of theme and garden design.”. The “PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup – Best in Show” award is the biggest and most...
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” took place in New York on Feb. 6, 1988. The wedding ceremony was at a Methodist Church in Greenwich Village followed by a reception at Carmelita’s Hall at 150 E. 14th St. I was visiting many theaters and saw as many shows...
As part of its continued growth in the greater Philadelphia region, The GIANT Company announced an opening date for a new Richboro GIANT at 1025 Second Street Pike: 8 a.m. Friday, July 1. The company also is opening a new store in Philadelphia this summer, at 501 N. Broad St.,...
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city’s most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.
There’s never a shortage of awesome things to do in Philadelphia. From running like Rocky up museum steps to refueling with a cheesesteak, these are the experiences that make Philadelphia the city that we know and love.
Bucks County artist Paula Cahill stands with one of her new paintings, which is part of “Transfigured Reality.” The show, curated by Kenny White, is on view now at City Arts Salon, 155 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Studio 3D, Philadelphia, ending with a closing reception with artist talks Saturday, June 25.
Residents of Neshaminy Manor in Warrington were treated to a surprise performance by the Uptown String Band, Bucks County’s only Mummers organization, on May 9, thanks to local nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation. The seniors, who were decked out in Mardi Gras beads, thoroughly enjoyed the performance and were dancing...
Imagine a lifetime spent engaged in a sport that began with a ride given to a hitchhiker. That’s exactly how it started for Ron Ettinger, a longtime member of the Swan Creek Rowing Club in Lambertville, N.J. The year was 1974. The Watergate Scandal would soon derail the 37th...
Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography Gallery in Hopewell, N.J., presents an exhibit featuring the works of gallery members David Ackerman of Hopewell; Mary Leck of Monroe, N.J.; Bennett Povlow of Elkins Park; Barbara Warren of Yardley; and special guest Daniel Goldberg of Quechee, Vt. Each artist has a different way...
Educator and advocate John Handy is the recipient of an Irish Echo Community Champion Award for his efforts to promote, teach and support the learning of the Irish language globally. According to The Irish Echo, the purpose of the Community Champions Awards is to “shine a light on the efforts...
At least it'll be a dry heat. After six years in front of a camera in Philadelphia, NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei has announced she is leaving the station to move to Phoenix. Klei took to Facebook recently to break the news to her fans:. Working and living in Philly has...
Bristol Riverside Theatre will host a community concert series at Bristol Township amphitheater. Under the stars concerts will feature: The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (Aug. 25), 70s Flashback (Aug. 26) and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (Sept. 9-10).
The Riverside Symphonia’s Concert Under the Stars will take place this year on Saturday, July 2, in Tinicum Park along the Delaware River. This annual concert is truly a unique highlight of the region with music, food and fireworks punctuating the celebration of America’s independence. People flock to the park each year to picnic and relax in this beautiful setting. By 8 p.m., the Riverside Symphonia comes on stage and live orchestral music fills the park.
The Friends of the Delaware Canal will present the first annual “WXPN Welcomes Delaware Canal Music Festival” 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 23, at Tinicum Park in Upper Black Eddy. The event will showcase local bands, artisans and craft merchants, many fun activities for children and a...
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden (literally) gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Francis X. Jardel, of Newtown, Pa., died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Abington. He was 89 years old. Francis was a devoted husband to the late Elizabeth Price Jardel before her death in 2012. Frank and Betty shared a love of learning and were committed educators. One of his proudest accomplishments was coaching several awarding-winning debate teams, and it could be said that Frank never met an argument he didn’t like.
The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown will host a celebration in honor of Henry Chapman Mercer’s 166th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the James-Lorah Memorial Home. With the participation of the Civil War Museum, local Girl Scouts and a talented young actor from...
As the nation prepares to mark the now-national holiday Juneteenth, Bucks County will be joining the celebration commemorating the day when all enslaved black Americans were told they were free. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that word of freedom reached...
A favorite and affordable gift for Dad back in the days before “casual Fridays” and “dress-down-days” was a tie. As fashion changes – so does the tie. And many of them are just downright ugly. This weekend at Villa Milagro Vineyards, 33 County Road 627,...
