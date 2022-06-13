ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Flower Show is “In Full Bloom"

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Philadelphia Flower Show is "In...

buckscountyherald.com

buckscountyherald.com

Dance, dine at “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” in Doylestown

"Tony n' Tina's Wedding" took place in New York on Feb. 6, 1988. The wedding ceremony was at a Methodist Church in Greenwich Village followed by a reception at Carmelita's Hall at 150 E. 14th St. I was visiting many theaters and saw as many shows...

DOYLESTOWN, PA
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

The GIANT Company opens a new Richboro store this summer

As part of its continued growth in the greater Philadelphia region, The GIANT Company announced an opening date for a new Richboro GIANT at 1025 Second Street Pike: 8 a.m. Friday, July 1. The company also is opening a new store in Philadelphia this summer, at 501 N. Broad St.,...

RICHBORO, PA
RICHBORO, PA
billypenn.com

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is back, turning the West Philly corridor into a rolling block party with $1 deals

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city's most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
"Transfigured Reality"

“Transfigured Reality”

Bucks County artist Paula Cahill stands with one of her new paintings, which is part of "Transfigured Reality." The show, curated by Kenny White, is on view now at City Arts Salon, 155 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Studio 3D, Philadelphia, ending with a closing reception with artist talks Saturday, June 25.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Neshaminy Manor residents treated to performance by Uptown String Band

Residents of Neshaminy Manor in Warrington were treated to a surprise performance by the Uptown String Band, Bucks County's only Mummers organization, on May 9, thanks to local nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation. The seniors, who were decked out in Mardi Gras beads, thoroughly enjoyed the performance and were dancing...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Swan Creek rowers come to the sport in unique ways

Imagine a lifetime spent engaged in a sport that began with a ride given to a hitchhiker. That's exactly how it started for Ron Ettinger, a longtime member of the Swan Creek Rowing Club in Lambertville, N.J. The year was 1974. The Watergate Scandal would soon derail the 37th...

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Gallery 14 members show their view of natural world

Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography Gallery in Hopewell, N.J., presents an exhibit featuring the works of gallery members David Ackerman of Hopewell; Mary Leck of Monroe, N.J.; Bennett Povlow of Elkins Park; Barbara Warren of Yardley; and special guest Daniel Goldberg of Quechee, Vt. Each artist has a different way...

HOPEWELL, NJ
HOPEWELL, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Perkasie’s John Handy honored by The Irish Echo

Educator and advocate John Handy is the recipient of an Irish Echo Community Champion Award for his efforts to promote, teach and support the learning of the Irish language globally. According to The Irish Echo, the purpose of the Community Champions Awards is to "shine a light on the efforts...

PERKASIE, PA
PERKASIE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Summer Music Fest slated for Bristol Summer Music Fest in Bucks County is back

Bristol Riverside Theatre will host a community concert series at Bristol Township amphitheater. Under the stars concerts will feature: The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (Aug. 25), 70s Flashback (Aug. 26) and Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone (Sept. 9-10).

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Lambertville’s Riverside Symphonia presents the Concert Under the Stars

The Riverside Symphonia's Concert Under the Stars will take place this year on Saturday, July 2, in Tinicum Park along the Delaware River. This annual concert is truly a unique highlight of the region with music, food and fireworks punctuating the celebration of America's independence. People flock to the park each year to picnic and relax in this beautiful setting. By 8 p.m., the Riverside Symphonia comes on stage and live orchestral music fills the park.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Why People in NJ Wait Months to Get Into This Exclusive Restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden (literally) gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Francis X. Jardel

Francis X. Jardel

Francis X. Jardel, of Newtown, Pa., died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Abington. He was 89 years old. Francis was a devoted husband to the late Elizabeth Price Jardel before her death in 2012. Frank and Betty shared a love of learning and were committed educators. One of his proudest accomplishments was coaching several awarding-winning debate teams, and it could be said that Frank never met an argument he didn't like.

NEWTOWN, PA
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Celebrate Henry Mercer’s 166th birthday in Doylestown

The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown will host a celebration in honor of Henry Chapman Mercer's 166th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the James-Lorah Memorial Home. With the participation of the Civil War Museum, local Girl Scouts and a talented young actor from...

DOYLESTOWN, PA
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County will join in recognizing Juneteenth

As the nation prepares to mark the now-national holiday Juneteenth, Bucks County will be joining the celebration commemorating the day when all enslaved black Americans were told they were free. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't until June 19, 1865 that word of freedom reached...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Villa Milagro hosts “Loud Guitars, Big Cigars & Ugly Ties”

A favorite and affordable gift for Dad back in the days before "casual Fridays" and "dress-down-days" was a tie. As fashion changes – so does the tie. And many of them are just downright ugly. This weekend at Villa Milagro Vineyards, 33 County Road 627,...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

