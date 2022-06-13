ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Jose L. Hernandez, 77

WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose L. Hernandez, age 77, of Plano, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 1st at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on November 11, 1944...

www.wspynews.com

WSPY NEWS

Glenn B. Olson, 84

Glenn B. Olson, 84, of Plano, IL. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home. He was born September 2, 1937 in Morris, IL. the son of Andrew and Clara (Bromeland) Olson. He married Judith Thurow in Aurora, IL. After he was widowed, he found love again with Jane Foster and he warmly welcomed her family as his own. He was employed at Barber-Green & Aurora Metals for many years. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. He was a handyman and enjoyed remodeling his home and helping his brothers and sisters with housing projects. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was especially proud of his grandson William.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Janis Lynn Novak

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Janis Lynn Novak of Davenport, IA passed away at the age of 68. Janis was born on May 29, 1954 in Mendota, IL. She graduated from Earlville High School in 1972, from Augustana College with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1975 and then received her Masters Degree in 1982 from the University of Iowa. It is there where she met her lifelong companion Gary Lee.
DAVENPORT, IA
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man guilty of battering infant

28 year old Brian Clemente of the 700 block of North Ave in Aurora has been found guilty by a judge of the offenses of aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm; a Class X felony and aggravated domestic battery causing bodily harm; a Class 2 felony. The Kane...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged in murder from nineteen years ago

A Yorkville man is being charged in a murder that authorities say happened in 2003. 49-year-old Prince L. Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Tyesha Bell, of Aurora 19 years ago. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says Cunningham was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the Kane County Jail on Thursday.
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbers steal $180,000 in merchandise from Kay Jewelers in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Chicago Ridge are asking for help identifying a group of robbers who made off with approximately $180,000 in jewelry from a Kay Jewelers earlier this week.Around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Chicago Ridge police responded to a robbery at the Kay Jewelers at Chicago Ridge Mall.Police said four people were caught on surveillance video as they entered the mall and went into the jewelry store.While two of them acted as lookouts, two others smashed a display case with a crowbar, and stole approximately $180,000 in jewelry, before all four left the mall and fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300 with no front plate.Chicago Ridge police asked anyone who may know the robbers to call them at 708-425-7831.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
thefirstward.net

SciTech’s closing was utterly unnecessary

God, I loved that place! To give my wife a break, I’d pack my then two young boys into that well-worn green Dodge Caravan and we’d head down to that hands-on museum on Benton Street to spend another glorious wintery Sunday morning. We’d generally have the place to ourselves and they’d run from exhibit to exhibit completely enthralled with all the possibilities.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Robert A. James, 88

Robert A. James, age 88, of Sandwich, IL formerly of Big Rock, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1934 in Big Rock, IL the son of Everett and Caroline (Rueland) James. Robert was united in marriage on July 23, 1960 to the...
SANDWICH, IL
wjol.com

Yorkville Man Charged With Killing Aurora Woman Who Went Missing In 2003

A Yorkville man is charged with killing an Aurora woman who went missing nearly two-decades ago. A Kane County grand jury indicted Prince Cunningham on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyesha Bell. Prosecutors say Bell left her Aurora apartment in May 2003 to meet Cunningham, who was in a relationship with her and was the father of her young daughter. Bell never returned to the apartment and wasn’t seen or heard from again. In December 2020, a surveyor found a skull on a property in the Village of Montgomery. An autopsy determined the remains belonged to Bell and authorities arrested Cunningham, who is being held on five-million-dollars bail.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash takes life of Joliet Man

On June 15, 2022, at 11:08 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Enterprise Drive for a single-rider motorcycle crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old male Joliet resident was northbound on McDonald Avenue approaching Enterprise Drive. The motorcycle rider attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle that was also northbound on McDonald Avenue on the left. The motorcycle then lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree on the west side of the street. The male was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police investigating shooting in Plainfield

Members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity Recreation Center in the 24000 block of Renwick Road in Plainfield on Wednesday at around 9:55pm. The officers arrived to find an adult male with apparent gun shot wounds. Moments...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Tony Simmons of Chicago charged in Louis Vuitton robbery at Northbrook Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with a felony for his role in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court, police said. Northbrook police say Tony Simmons, 19, and seven others entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road, grabbed the door to Louis Vuitton, and forced their way inside the store. The group stole a number of purses and luggage, valued at approximately $77,692. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.Several of the stolen bags had active GPS trackers inside of them, and officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along I-94, according to a new release from Northbrook police. The tracker was photographed, recovered, and sent to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab for processing.The investigation determined that a palm print recovered from the tracker matched Simmons along with other evidence that placed him at the scene during the crime. 
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Life Flight Helicopter Called After Rollover Crash Near Tonica

A rollover just west of Tonica led to a driver being hospitalized in Peoria. Police and paramedics were called about the single-vehicle crash around 8:30 Thursday morning. A woman in the vehicle was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office along with...
TONICA, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Child on Metra Train

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a child on a Metra train to Joliet. On Wednesday afternoon Joliet Police were called to the Joliet Gateway Center after Metra Police contacted Joliet officers to inform them that an adult male had exposed himself to a child on an inbound train. Shortly after the train arrived in Joliet, police were able to identify the suspect, Terrance Williams, and made contact with him and asked to search a bag that Williams was in position of at the time. Then Williams ran from officers, leaving his possessions behind for officers. Officers quickly caught up to the suspect and he was placed into custody without incident. A search of the bag unveiled an unloaded .32 caliber revolver handgun.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark sentenced to five years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a series of investigations by CBS 2, serial scammer Candace Clark was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.Prosecutors had recommended the five-year sentence, telling the court, Clark has "an unwavering commitment to defraud the community to obtain get what she wants." The prosecutor went through each one of Clark's previous convictions dating back to 2007, for which she only received probation telling the judge she hasn't yet learned her lesson and asking that the judge not give her probation this time around.Before the sentence was handed down, Clark was given the chance to...
CHICAGO, IL

