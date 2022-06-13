ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Britney Spears’ Brother Bryan Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari: ‘Couldn’t Help the Timing’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI5Ax_0g9QjazC00

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 's wedding wasn't exactly a family affair, but the bride's brother, Bryan Spears , wanted to be there for the big day.

Who’s in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears’ Inner Circle

Read article

The pop star, 40, and the fitness trainer, 28, tied the knot in California on Thursday, June 9. Us Weekly later confirmed that none of Britney's family members were in attendance, despite reports that Bryan, 45, would see his sister walk down the aisle. Shortly after the nuptials, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin , gave fans more insight into his whereabouts on the pair's wedding day.

"Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings 😭," Conklin explained in a comment on her and Bryan's joint Instagram account, referring to Bryan's 11-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez . "Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖 We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!🙏."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrQDU_0g9QjazC00
Britney Spears and Bryan Spears Shutterstock (2)

Conklin gave another glimpse at Lexie's milestone in a separate Instagram post, writing, "Can't wait to see what adventures middle school brings you! Congrats my little Lexie Spears."

Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Over the Years

Read article

Britney's older brother and his daughter weren't the only family members to miss the wedding. The Grammy winner's sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 , whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline , also didn't see her and Asghari exchange vows. "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Federline's lawyer told TMZ on Thursday.

The "Circus" performer and the actor got engaged in September 2021, two months before Britney's 13-year conservatorship , helmed by her estranged father, Jamie Spears , was officially terminated. When it came time to stand at the altar, Britney was overcome with emotion .

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

"Britney arrived in this beautiful horse carriage that looked like it came straight from a fairy tale," a source exclusively told Us . "Britney cried during the ceremony and Sam was sweetly wiping her tears. ... Everyone was in a good mood and so happy for Britney, especially seeing what she's been through these last couple of years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VaTk_0g9QjazC00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Though her parents and sister Jamie Lynne Spears didn't celebrate the special moment, the wedding was attended by Madonna , Selena Gomez , Drew Barrymore and other A-listers. After years of public drama, Britney's mom, Lynne, congratulated the "Toxic" singer on her marriage.

"You look radiant and so happy," the Missouri native, 67, commented on Britney's Friday, June 10, Instagram post. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

The 31-year-old Zoey 101 alum, for her part, "liked" a social media post about Britney's wedding one day after the ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

Watch: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9. For the nuptials, held in Los Angeles, the singer wore a custom gown fit for royalty made by Donatella Versace, which included off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a deep leg slit. As for the groom, Sam kept it simple for the big day, opting to wear a Versace suit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Madonna
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Years Read
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

152K+
Followers
18K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy