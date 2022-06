STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of a popular community picnic in Stockbridge was the focus of a meeting Monday night. Last week, the fire department posted on social media that the event would be canceled because of a dispute with the village board. Firefighters say they had an agreement to run the park, but the village wants a certified survey map done before the property can change hands.

STOCKBRIDGE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO