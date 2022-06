NAUGATUCK — The borough of Naugatuck and town of Prospect are one step closer to owning land currently owned by the Connecticut Water Co. Connecticut Water has completed a memorandum of agreement with Naugatuck, Prospect, the Killingworth Land Conservation Trust and the Bethany Land Trust to transfer six parcels of land that are no longer needed for water supply purposes. The land would be used as open space, according to the water company’s news release.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO