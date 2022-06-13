ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Award-Winning Pokémon Voice Actor Dies Suddenly

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT2ed_0g9QjB7900
William "Billy" Kametz Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Jinnie

An award-winning voice actor died suddenly — just months after being diagnosed with cancer,

William ‘Billy’ Kametz, 35, of Pennsylvania, lost his fight against colon cancer on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe campaign page originally launched to raise funds for his treatment.

Now, the funds will be used to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Born in Lancaster, Kametz dreamed of becoming an actor since his early childhood. He got his break as a performer with Disney cruise lines. He then moved to California to play Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular, according to his obituary.

He was well-known for his work as a voice actor in video games and anime, including the English versions of "Pokémon" and "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure." His voice work lives on and will keep him forever in the hearts of his fans.

He is survived by his parents, his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon of Georgia, his Uncle Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble, and his girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck of California, as stated in his obituary

His viewing will be on Wednesday, June 15, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, his obituary details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Billy’s name to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man, 24, In Medically-Induced Coma Following ‘Life-Threatening’ Crash

Support is on the rise for a 24-year-old Hunterdon County man who has been in a medically-induced coma for over a week following a life-threatening crash. Steven Montero, of Flemington, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following a serious crash at the intersection near Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Saturday, June 4, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

BUSTED: MA Couple Caught Carrying Drugs While With Their Kids In NH

A couple from Massachusetts is being held without bail after they were arrested for carrying drugs in front of their two children in New Hampshire, authorities said. Lisbran Antonio Lopez, age 31, of Lynn, and Chrismarlyn M. Suazo, age 28, of Malden, were arrested for allegedly distributing various illegal substances in Salem, NH, on Tuesday, June 14, Salem Police said.
SALEM, NH
Daily Voice

HS Student Dies After Falling Into Hudson River

Classmates are mourning the death of a high school student who died after falling into the Hudson River.Albany County resident Matthew Billetts, age 16, died Monday afternoon, June 13, according to a statement from the Watervliet City School District.He had been fishing with a friend and apparently…
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Lindbeck
Person
Jojo
Daily Voice

Missing 3-Year-Old From Northern Massachusetts Found Dead: UPDATE

The body of a missing 3-year-old boy from Lowell has been found, authorities said.Harry Kkonde was dropped off by his parents at his babysitter's house on Freda Lane around 7.a.m on Tuesday, June 14, Lowell Police said. Police then received a report that Harry was missing around 9:30 a.m. Harry was…
Daily Voice

Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Police Say

A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Colorectal Cancer#Voice Actor#Pok Mon#Gofundme
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead In Ca In Baltimore

A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at 500 United States Ave. East in Gibbsboro, initial reports said. The gunshot victim was en route to Virtua Voorhes Hospital, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Shoplifting Suspects Nabbed At Jersey Shore Outlet Mall

A pair of suspected shoplifters from New York was arrested at Jackson Premium Outlets, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 5:25 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance when they observed two individuals allegedly engaged in suspicious activity near the Nike store which appeared to be consistent with shoplifting, Jackson police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.Officers went in after the prisoner as he began…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy