MINNEAPOLIS — Juneteenth is becoming more common to celebrate, even in the workplace — or at least right outside. Thursday, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota celebrated the holiday a few days early in a parking lot near its south Minneapolis campus. The nonprofit has served Minnesota families since 1865, which happens to be the same year Juneteenth occurred. Juneteenth represents June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom — two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO