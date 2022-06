CHARLOTTE — A man suspected in a north Charlotte shooting died from a suspected medical episode while in custody at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said it all started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Bryan Crum said a 911 telecommunicator even heard some of those gunshots while they were on the phone with a caller.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO