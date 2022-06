LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Louisville media leader Ken Selvaggi will chair the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival. He was elected by the Festival’s Board of Directors at its annual meeting. Selvaggi is the General Manager of the ESPN Louisville radio group and previously served as the Vice President/General Manager of WAVE-TV for more than a decade. He follows the leadership of Mike Shea, who will continue serving as Immediate Past Chair of the Derby Festival.

