Our Favorite Minimalist Engagement Rings — Perfect for the Simple Bride

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Many brides-to-be out there may dream of engagement rings that will get noticed from across a hotel lobby, but one of the trends these days is to go for a more minimalist diamond that's not as flashy. If you're shopping for a ring for your future spouse, or even if you're just in the market for a demure ring that shows your affection, you've come to the right place. We have everything you need to know if you're casually browsing or seriously in the market for an engagement ring for your special someone. So, what should you be thinking about?

What to Look for When Shopping for an Engagement Ring?

Per Brides.com , there are four different factors to look for when shopping for an engagement ring, all of which begin with "C." You want to check for carat, clarity, cut and color. But when it comes to minimalist-friendly rings, the main factor you may to consider out of those four is the cut. But since minimalist rings tend to be somewhat "small" by nature, you can make your selection based off of the feel of the ring itself and how it meshes with your SO's personal style. Where you can get more creative is with the band setting. Do they prefer white gold, yellow or rose gold? Check the jewelry they usually wear to see what fits. After that, it's up to you! Any piece of jewelry that you gift will surely have significant sentimental value, so if you need some added guidance, check out the selection of stunning minimalist engagement (or special occasion rings) that we handpicked below!

Raffaello Ditty Diamond Engagement Ring 14k White Gold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ferqn_0g9QiXK600
Raffaello Ditty Diamond Engagement Ring 14k White Gold Amazon

This sing features a 0.12 carat classic round cut diamond that's set in a round white gold band. Everything about it is super simple and straight to the point, so it's a great ring to give to someone special in your life — whether you're getting engaged or not!

Pros

  • Clean design
  • Super affordable price
  • Many ring sizes available

Cons

  • Significantly smaller stone

Available at: Amazon

Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jey0a_0g9QiXK600
Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Ring Nordstrom

Although this round cut diamond stone is smaller, the added round metal setting around the center does make the gem pop more! It's available in silver, rose gold and yellow gold, so you can select an option to fit your loved one's specific aesthetic.

Pros

  • Three metal settings available
  • Affordable
  • Clean design

Cons

  • Only one carat size available
  • Limited ring sizes

Available at: N ordstrom

Stefano Navi 1 Carat Round Solitaire Diamond Ring

Stefano Navi 1 Carat Round Solitaire Diamond Ring Amazon

A minimalist engagement ring still fits the category even if it possesses a bigger stone! The sleek design here lies in the classic round cut of the stone and the clean band it's set in.

Pros

  • Timeless design
  • Positive customer reviews
  • Multiple carat and ring sizes available

Cons

  • Slightly pricier

Available at: Amazon

Lana Jewelry Solo Marquise Diamond Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1BWE_0g9QiXK600
Lana Jewelry Solo Marquise Diamond Ring Nordstrom

If you're looking for a more unique diamond cut, this marquise version is the way to go! Though the stone is small, the shape is enough to signify that this isn't your average piece of jewelry when it's propped on the left ring finger.

Pros

  • Super minimalist
  • Unique stone cut
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Very few ring sizes available
  • Only one carat size

Available at: Nordstrom

Houston Diamond District 0.5 Carat Oval Cut Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring

Houston Diamond District 0.5 Carat Oval Cut Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring Amazon

This oval diamond is a bit more extravagant than your typical round cut, but the setting and smaller size of the stone still make it feel modest.

Pros

  • Multiple metal setting options
  • Wide range of ring sizes available

Cons

  • One carat size
  • Slightly more expensive

Available at: Amazon

Houston Diamond District 14K White Gold 1.25 Carat Lab Grown Marquise Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Houston Diamond District 14K White Gold 1.25 Carat Marquise Cut Diamond Engagement Ring Amazon

Again, we have another marquise cut diamond, but in a larger stone size for the bride who wants a little bit more bling! For the clarity and the carats you're getting for this type of ring, we would consider it a major steal.

Pros

  • Wonderful clarity
  • Larger stone size
  • Multiple metal settings available

Cons

  • More expensive

Available at: Amazon

David Yurman Chatelaine® Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYpVe_0g9QiXK600
David Yurman Chatelaine® Ring Nordstrom

This ring is both minimalist and intricate at the same time. If you're looking for the best of both worlds, this is the one! The band has a rope design that's a signature of the David Yurman brand, and instead of one single diamond, you'll receive a cluster of smaller stoned that are shaped into a princess cut.

Pros

  • Designer brand
  • One-of-a-kind design

Cons

  • Multiple diamonds as opposed to one single stone

Available at: Nordstrom

BYCHARI Lili Diamond Bezel Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fox3m_0g9QiXK600
BYCHARI Lili Diamond Bezel Ring Nordstrom

This may be the most minimalist ring out of the entire list! The .01 carat diamond feels like it's one with the gold band which surrounds it, so it's ideal for the super low-key bride who doesn't dig a ton of flash in their jewelry.

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Incredibly minimalistic
  • Three gold band settings available

Cons

  • Very small diamond featured

Available at: Nordstrom

Sushilajewelry Salt Pepper Diamond Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqeHf_0g9QiXK600
Sushilajewelry Salt Pepper Diamond Ring Amazon

This ring is for a bride or significant other who wants something other than a diamond. It's a very unique and cloudy stone which looks nothing like your average diamond. Even if you're not getting engaged, this ring will delight anyone who's on the receiving end of this wonderful gift.

Pros

  • Unique stone
  • 14k gold solid setting
  • Out-of-the-box shape

Cons

  • Longer shipping time

Available at: Amazon

ANGARA Natural Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring

ANGARA Natural Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring Amazon

The fact that this ring has two smaller diamonds on the sides of the main stone instantly gives it a more glamorous feel. The center diamond is .25 carats and the sides are .078 each, which totals just under .5 carats, though it looks much bigger than that!

Pros

  • Multiple stones in one setting
  • Dainty band
  • Multiple different metal settings

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive

Available at: Amazon

Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Princess Cut Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OddHW_0g9QiXK600
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Princess Cut Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring Amazon

This final engagement ring option is likely one of the more typical ones you'll find on the market, though it's no less special. It has a full carat princess cut stone set in a 14k white gold band that's simple and classic.

Pros

  • Timeless design
  • Affordable for the carat weight
  • Five-star ratings

Cons

  • Only one band size and metal setting available

Available at: Amazon

