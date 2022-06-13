ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Banner year for BID #7

By Jaci Conrad Pearson, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Business Improvement District (BID) #7 had a record year in 2021, its membership selling the most hotel rooms since BID 7’s inception in 2005. “BID #7 started collecting money in November 2005, and at that time Deadwood had 981 rooms to rent per night,” said Celebrity Hotel &...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Staffing issue prompts reduced hours at Belle Fourche Rec Center

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Rec Center continues to experience staffing issues, prompting the city council to reduce its hours of operation for at least the next four weeks. The topic was mistakenly omitted from the city council’s June 6 meeting. The timeliness of the issue necessitated the...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a common theme, “the housing market in Rapid City is hot!” People are moving here at an exceptional rate, averaging 8 to 10 people a day. What happens to the market when there is too much demand and not enough supply? Tally Monteau, a local Rapid City resident, says it’s a battle.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood proposes moratorium on short-term rentals

DEADWOOD — Deadwood has proposed a moratorium on short-term rentals, holding a successful first reading on an ordinance addressing the matter June 6, with second reading and a public hearing regarding the ordinance set for Monday’s commission meeting. Ordinance #1355 titled Temporary Moratorium for Additional Short-Term Rentals applies...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Mayor proposes wage adjustment to offset inflation

RAPID CITY, SD– A proposed cost of living adjustment for all Rapid City employees is heading to Monday’s council meeting. The Legal and Finance agenda item, proposed by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, would raise wages 7.9%. The reason for the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is to try and compensate for the unusually high inflation rate.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Lifestyle
City
Deadwood, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish moves to Code Blue voluntary water conservation

SPEARFISH — Officials are asking that residents take steps to minimize water usage while the Young Well, which is one of two wells that feeds the east end of town, is down for repairs. “Because of the potential issues with fire flows and what can happen with a fire,...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade ambulance district boundary change continued

STURGIS — A public hearing to change the boundaries of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District was continued to the July 12 meeting of the Meade County Commission. At question is whether the group must schedule a special election to approve the change, or if the election can be held in conjunction with the general election in November.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Keeping yourself covered after the storm

BELLE FOURCHE — After the weekend’s damaging weather events, property owners should know what to look for in a quality contractor. “Definitely an established, licensed and bonded, insured roofer or contractor,” said Doug Markworth, a field leader with State Farm Insurance in Spearfish. “And … don’t just ask, ‘are you,’ ask to see it.”
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Notorious Hill City house torn down

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.
HILL CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn#Holiday Inn Express#Hotels#Country Inn
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana Summer Fest coming to Rapid City

Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022. Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis growth may require expanding fire services

STURGIS — Continued growth within Sturgis has led to discussions of having a substation of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department. The current fire hall is located on Ball Park Road in Sturgis. The community continues to expand both to the west and south. The further away homes are from...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Interstate 90 Exit 37 reconstruction project to begin

STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) said the first phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Tuesday. The project includes the reconstruction of the Exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where did the Custer bear come from?

CUSTER — A black bear spotted recently in the Custer area was not one captured by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, although biologists have wanted to catch one of the bruins spotted in the Hills in recent years. On Monday, a jet black bear with a...
CUSTER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Black Hills Pioneer

Bridge deck repairs to begin in Black Hills

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction. Traffic will be reduced...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Deadwood Avenue North road closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Deadwood Avenue North will be closed starting Monday, June 20, and is expected to be reopened on December 1. The I-90 exits will remain open. Rapid City and Pennington County are participating in a joint $2.8 million project to reconstruct the road from I-90 to the Meade County line. Plans include widening the road to provide a good shoulder and extending the sewer line.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City receives important and time-saving new feature for commuters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not even supply chain issues could keep the City of Rapid City from finishing the addition to Homestead Street. In fact, they finished far ahead of the original completion date. “Six weeks for a government project. It’s amazing. Really love it,” Ward 2 Alderman Richie...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Ramona McFarland

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Ramona McFarland, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away in the presence of family at the age of 82. Ramona was born on May 4, 1940, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire to Helen R. (Greer) and Woodbury T. Chamberlain. Ramona’s parents moved her as a small child to the Black Hills where she was raised. As she grew up, she developed a very strong work ethic helping her father on his logging truck and delivering papers in her neighborhood. Ramona began teaching in a one-room school house after receiving her 2-year teaching degree. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, (Bill) George W. McFarland, when he delivered a Christmas tree to the school.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Cleanup from storm damage underway

BELLE FOURCHE — The sun had not set Sunday night when Belle Fourche residents came out from their basements and began cleaning up from the severe thunderstorm that ravaged the area. Baseball-sized hail, driven by intense winds, shattered windows and siding on buildings, and pummeled vehicles. “We were in...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

More wild twists in Grand Gateway Hotel story

RAPID CITY — Well, that was just weird. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials. On June 6, Judson...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Loyal “Corky” Robinson

Loyal (Corky) Dale Robinson passed away April 29, 2022 at home with three generations of family holding his hand. Corky was born August 5, 1938 in Terraville, South Dakota to Clifford and Freda Robinson. His brother, Leonard Leroy Robinson, named him. Corky worked the gold mines in Lead, South Dakota...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

The political divide in Lawrence County

This election cycle we are in has truly brought out the worst in people in recent history. Elections should be about qualifications, ideals, and ideas, and not about who can sling the most mud at their opponent. I am truly sad to see members of our beloved community stooping to the levels of politicking that we expect from DC. Lawrence County is better than that. We have a duty to verify and spread truth, and not lies. We have a duty to treat our neighbors as ourselves, even if we disagree with them. Let’s get back to showing each other respect and keep things civil instead of getting caught up in the political divide our officials in DC want us to fall in to. Step out from behind your keyboards and take someone to coffee. Have the courage to ask questions face to face and not from the safety of your mobile device. Let’s all learn to be decent humans again.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy