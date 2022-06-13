Banner year for BID #7

This election cycle we are in has truly brought out the worst in people in recent history. Elections should be about qualifications, ideals, and ideas, and not about who can sling the most mud at their opponent. I am truly sad to see members of our beloved community stooping to the levels of politicking that we expect from DC. Lawrence County is better than that. We have a duty to verify and spread truth, and not lies. We have a duty to treat our neighbors as ourselves, even if we disagree with them. Let’s get back to showing each other respect and keep things civil instead of getting caught up in the political divide our officials in DC want us to fall in to. Step out from behind your keyboards and take someone to coffee. Have the courage to ask questions face to face and not from the safety of your mobile device. Let’s all learn to be decent humans again.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO