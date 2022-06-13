ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

The Pyles Boys Camp reopens after nearly 3 years

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MiFF_0g9QiAGd00

Almost 50, 12 to 14-year-old boys from around Kern County are headed to the Sequoia National Forest as part of the RM Pyles Boys Camp aiming to help at-risk youth. The program has been shut down for nearly three years due to the pandemic and the Castle Fire, but Monday dozens of staff members and campers will head to the hills in the first of four sessions running thru August 2nd.

For some of these kids, this is their first time away from home, but both the staff members and parents hope this will be a life-changing experience for all of them.

"I was 15. Was selected by a social worker. I was an orphan, a ward of the state," explains Jose Ojeda, a senior counselor with the RM Pyles Boys Camp. "They chose me and my little brother to go up, and after that just fell in love with the camp. It was honestly one of the first places I could call home."

Now wearing a staff shirt, Ojeda has been a camper himself and says his greatest tool is knowing what some of these kids have gone through.

"They’re like me, lacking a male [role] model. At-risk. Growing up in inner cities, often in poverty. Some of them are bullies. Some are on the opposite end of that."

Ojeda says the goals here include character building, teaching the boys to express themselves, and putting words to their emotions. That is also something parents, like Siomara Jimenez, are looking forward to.

"Confidence. Cause he is a good kid, but he lacks confidence."

Whether it is confidence or maturity many parents sending their kids off Monday are hoping for growth from their kids.

"We have to learn to trust him somewhere, and if any environment is to be able to give him that trust, it should be this one," continued Jimenez. "That way he will begin to develop a little bit of his personality."

The boys will return in about 2 weeks, but the journey does not end there.

"They have the opportunity to earn the right to continue in the program, so that includes year-round mentoring, educational events throughout the year and then they can earn the right to come back for a second, third- or fourth-year program that ultimately culminates with a college or trade school scholarship," explains Adam Bell, the executive director at the camp.

Bell adds they are excited to be back after wildfires and COVID had them closed for the past two years. All the boys were tested for COVID Monday morning before heading out and will have tests available throughout the two weeks.

Staff says they are adjusting to the new normal but are doing everything to continue the life-saving program they know makes an impact in the community.

Says Bell, "Each boy we change we know has a ripple effect, like throwing a stone in a pond. That boy becomes a great man. Will participate in the community, will participate in their children’s life and will just change the community for the better."

The camp is completely free to the boys, paid for by community organizations and community members. The staff says this is an investment in their future.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Inmates raise $8,000 to send kid to Disneyland

Prisons and puppies are not two things that are usually seen together, but "Pawsitive Change" is a program at North Kern State Prison in Delano that allows inmates with good behavior to train dogs and get them ready to be adopted. Warden of the prison, Kelly Santoro said, "This program...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Fire crews evacuate northwest Walmart for fire inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department evacuated a Walmart in northwest Bakersfield following reports of a fire inside the building, according to KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn. Freeborn said fire crews got a call at about 10:57 a.m. of reports of smoke and flames near the meat storage area at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

13 displaced, nearly 2 dozen animals rescued from Oildale apartment fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen people were displaced and nearly two dozen animals were rescued from an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Oildale, Kern County fire officials said. Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of McCray Street near North High School at 12:19 p.m. Dispatchers received reports of a fire to an apartment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Mariscos Plebes Gueros

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson sits down with Mariscos Plebes Gueros co-owner Orlando Perez to take about how the food truck got started, and what it's like to work with family. Then Ryan takes a look inside at how the food is created and sits down to sample some of the cuisines.
LAMONT, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing teenager, according to a press release by the department. Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue, according to BPD. Musleh is described as a Middle Eastern teen, 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#Scholarships#Kern#The Rm Pyles Boys Camp#The Castle Fire
KGET

Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate pedestrian path

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works and the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Hot Springs Valley Preserve Multi-Use Path Greening Project, according to a press release by the Kern County Public Works. The Hot Springs Valley Preserve Multi-Use Path Greening Project was proposed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Housing Authority's rental assistance program reaches final months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After a little over a year, the Kern Housing Authority's Rent and Utility Assistance Program is coming to a close. Assistant Executive Director Heather Kimmel says funds and now time, are running out. We are still receiving over 250 applications a week through our program....
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 wanted in farm burglary in Buttonwillow

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for burglary earlier this month in Buttonwillow. On June 2, just after 7:40 a.m., the two suspects burglarized farming property off of Elk Hills Road in Buttonwillow, said KCSO. They stole numerous tools and farming equipment.
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bakersfield Now

Two students arrested at South High for bringing handguns on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two South High School students were arrested Tuesday for possession of handguns on campus, according a news release from the Kern High School District. Tuesday, South High School administration received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun in their backpack, according...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Lamont identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot dead in Lamont on Wednesday has been identified, according to the coroner’s office. On Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue to a report of a shooting victim, according to a KSCO spokesperson. David Garcia Bruno, 19, was […]
LAMONT, CA
capitalandmain.com

In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home

Sydney O’Connor’s clients have disparate needs. One, a double transplant survivor who is almost blind, requires assistance for most of the critical transactions in his life, including paying bills and staying current with his finances. The other, a woman in the early stages of dementia, needs help with the basics: getting out of bed, making food, moving around her house, using the bathroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Work continues on repairs to leaking oil wells in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Conservation released an update after investigators found several more leaking wells in the Morningstar area. The update said work on repairing the wells found to be leaking methane continues. The department said Zynergy, LLC has repaired five of the seven wells previously found to be leaking in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy