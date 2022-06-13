ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

County of Lake RFQ: CLEANUP SERVICES FOR PUBLIC NUISANCE ABATEMENT AND ILLEGAL DUMPING (CLEARLAKE OAKS)

By County of Lake
Lake County News
 3 days ago

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE PROVISION OF CLEANUP SERVICES FOR PUBLIC NUISANCE ABATEMENT AND ILLEGAL DUMPING FOR THE AREA DESIGNATED AS THE ROAD MAP TASK FORCE (CLEARLAKE OAKS) Issue Date: June 13th, 2022. Issued By:. Lake County Community Development Department. Due Date...

Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through June 23

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, May 31

Officer initiated activity at Clear Lake Ave/N Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Bella Vista Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND\ COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:08 ALARM 2205310005. Occurred on Park. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 02:28 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2205310007. Officer initiated activity at Dollar Tree, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 06:00...
LAKEPORT, CA
