Syracuse, N.Y. — Two health practices in Syracuse are joining forces in what they say will mean more options for pregnant women. Linda Lovig has been helping hundreds of women deliver babies over the past 17 years with her practice Syracuse Midwives. She says, her group is able to offer a distinctive care option for women with low-risk pregnancies, spending a lot of time with these moms in the lead-up to the delivery.

