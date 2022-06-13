Sturgis to stage ‘Pippin’ musical

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Ramona McFarland, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away in the presence of family at the age of 82. Ramona was born on May 4, 1940, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire to Helen R. (Greer) and Woodbury T. Chamberlain. Ramona’s parents moved her as a small child to the Black Hills where she was raised. As she grew up, she developed a very strong work ethic helping her father on his logging truck and delivering papers in her neighborhood. Ramona began teaching in a one-room school house after receiving her 2-year teaching degree. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, (Bill) George W. McFarland, when he delivered a Christmas tree to the school.

