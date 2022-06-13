ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Sturgis to stage ‘Pippin’ musical

By Deb Holland, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgis Area Arts Council’s summer musical is back with the 1972 Broadway musical “Pippin.”. “It’s so nice to be able to bring live theater to people again. It’s amazing,” said June Dill, the play’s director, during a break in...

www.bhpioneer.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Sounds of summer spread through Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Summer in Spearfish means outdoor concerts and downtown fun as Spread the Tunes and the Downtown Business Association bring the sounds of summer to town. “It’s an all ages event, it’s free music; a place to come down once a week, get dinner, (and) have a drink,” Zac Eixenberger with Spread the Tunes said about the Canyon Acoustic Series, which kicks off this evening with The Dirty Grass Players. “It’s just some fun, free entertainment for the city.”
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Ramona McFarland

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Ramona McFarland, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away in the presence of family at the age of 82. Ramona was born on May 4, 1940, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire to Helen R. (Greer) and Woodbury T. Chamberlain. Ramona’s parents moved her as a small child to the Black Hills where she was raised. As she grew up, she developed a very strong work ethic helping her father on his logging truck and delivering papers in her neighborhood. Ramona began teaching in a one-room school house after receiving her 2-year teaching degree. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, (Bill) George W. McFarland, when he delivered a Christmas tree to the school.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Michelle’s Tacos opens on Deadwood’s Main Street

DEADWOOD — Building on the success of her Rapid City restaurant opening of the same name approximately one year ago, Miriam Quiroz will try her hand in Deadwood, as Michelle’s Tacos recently opened upstairs at 622 Main St. “We opened a restaurant in Rapid City last year, so...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Loyal “Corky” Robinson

Loyal (Corky) Dale Robinson passed away April 29, 2022 at home with three generations of family holding his hand. Corky was born August 5, 1938 in Terraville, South Dakota to Clifford and Freda Robinson. His brother, Leonard Leroy Robinson, named him. Corky worked the gold mines in Lead, South Dakota...
LEAD, SD
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to host History Days Friday and Saturday

STURGIS — The sixth annual History Days, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at Sturgis City Auditorium. “History: Lost and Found” is the theme of the event which focuses on researching, preserving, and sharing history. This year...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area rodeo athletes compete in Dupree

DUPREE — High school rodeo athletes from the Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Newell areas competed at the Dupree Regional Rodeo that ended Sunday. Saturday and Sunday were run as two separate rodeos. Dupree marked the second and final rodeo for the state’s Northwest Region. Athletes receive 10 points...
DUPREE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where did the Custer bear come from?

CUSTER — A black bear spotted recently in the Custer area was not one captured by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, although biologists have wanted to catch one of the bruins spotted in the Hills in recent years. On Monday, a jet black bear with a...
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Wallace to serve as 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal

STURGIS — Racing legend Rusty Wallace has been named the grand marshal for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Wallace was the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, the 1984 Rookie of the Year, and 55-time ‘Cup Series’ race winner. His accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and...
STURGIS, SD
Charlemagne
Felicity Jones
Black Hills Pioneer

Sandra Marie Smith, 59

Sandra Marie Smith, 59, died March 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

McVay wins SDGA Mid-Amateur Championship

RAPID CITY — Tate McVay, former Sturgis Brown High School boys’ golf standout, won the South Dakota Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship, June 4-5, at the Red Rock Course, in Rapid City. McVay was in a field of 70 young golfers battling for top honors and ended up five...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Tye Chandler captures Deadwood PBR crown

DEADWOOD — Tye Chandler conquered a 38-rider field to capture the top spot at the Deadwood PBR Challenger Series event that ended Saturday night at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood. Chandler, a resident of Celina, Texas, scored a total of 263 points on three go-rounds....
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

More wild twists in Grand Gateway Hotel story

RAPID CITY — Well, that was just weird. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials. On June 6, Judson...
RAPID CITY, SD
#Musical Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musicals#Performing
Black Hills Pioneer

CNFR rolls past the midway point

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals keep rolling along after finishing Day 4 Wednesday night in Casper, Wyo. “We only had two of our team ropers go tonight. The story there is they were through the go-rounds, you kind of have to take some lower percentage shots than you wuld like to take, to have a chance enough to be able to place, “ said Glenn Lammers, the Black Hills State University rodeo coach.
CASPER, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Staffing issue prompts reduced hours at Belle Fourche Rec Center

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Rec Center continues to experience staffing issues, prompting the city council to reduce its hours of operation for at least the next four weeks. The topic was mistakenly omitted from the city council’s June 6 meeting. The timeliness of the issue necessitated the...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

College National Finals Rodeo underway

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals is entering its third day today with a full slate of events in Casper, Wyo.. Glenn Lammers, the Black Hills State rodeo coach, said barrel racing finished their second go this morning,and everyone else will compete throughout the day, with all go-round events completed before tonight’s first performance.
CASPER, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade ambulance district boundary change continued

STURGIS — A public hearing to change the boundaries of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District was continued to the July 12 meeting of the Meade County Commission. At question is whether the group must schedule a special election to approve the change, or if the election can be held in conjunction with the general election in November.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish moves to Code Blue voluntary water conservation

SPEARFISH — Officials are asking that residents take steps to minimize water usage while the Young Well, which is one of two wells that feeds the east end of town, is down for repairs. “Because of the potential issues with fire flows and what can happen with a fire,...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Cleanup from storm damage underway

BELLE FOURCHE — The sun had not set Sunday night when Belle Fourche residents came out from their basements and began cleaning up from the severe thunderstorm that ravaged the area. Baseball-sized hail, driven by intense winds, shattered windows and siding on buildings, and pummeled vehicles. “We were in...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Keeping yourself covered after the storm

BELLE FOURCHE — After the weekend’s damaging weather events, property owners should know what to look for in a quality contractor. “Definitely an established, licensed and bonded, insured roofer or contractor,” said Doug Markworth, a field leader with State Farm Insurance in Spearfish. “And … don’t just ask, ‘are you,’ ask to see it.”
Black Hills Pioneer

Interstate 90 Exit 37 reconstruction project to begin

STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) said the first phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Tuesday. The project includes the reconstruction of the Exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of...
STURGIS, SD

