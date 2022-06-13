ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Brandi Milloy shares Father’s Day gift ideas

By Pablo Chacon
KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy joined us with Father’s Day gift ideas for dad. For more...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

This L.A. Restaurant Has Been Serving French-Dipped Sandwiches For Over 100 Years

Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Langer's Deli turns 75, celebrates with 50% off discount

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Iconic Los Angeles restaurant Langer's Deli will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday with 50% discounts. Langer's Deli was founded in 1947 and is renowned for its pastrami sandwich, particularly the famed #19. Owners Norm and Jeannette Langer say the deli has sold more than 20 million pounds of pastrami.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win an unbelievable Father’s Day prize package!

KTLA 5 wants to help you honor dad on Father’s Day with five amazing products and experiences. Text DAD to 515151 for your chance to win Dinner for two at Justin vineyards & Winery, plus an overnight stay while you’re there; coffee from Social Brew plus a $200 gift certificate; Hollywood Bowl tickets to see Dave Matthews Band and The Who; a behind-the-scenes tour of SoFi stadium, including a tunnel run onto the field, and a $75 gas card. Message and data rates apply. Show your love for dad. Enter today!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
El Segundo, CA
Lifestyle
foxla.com

What it's like sitting in a double decker airplane seat

LOS ANGELES - Take a look at what could possibly be the future of airline travel. 22-year-old designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente showcased his chaise lounge airplane seat concept at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany. Núñez Vicente argued that travelers already have to crouch with the way...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Hungry? Here's An Exhibit For You To Nosh On

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. When Skirball Cultural Center curator Laura Mart thinks of the Jewish deli, it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a magical place. At least, that's what it seems to me from the outside. It's home to the rich and famous, the Lakers, the Dodgers, Hollywood and the Santa Monica Pier. It's also home to more broadband options than most cities. Shop around and you'll find broadband choices from fast fiber providers like AT&T and Frontier, reliable cable connections from Cox and Spectrum, the growing availability of 5G home internet from Verizon and T-Mobile, and more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development. Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One Culver development located at 10000 Washington Blvd as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant currently has a location located at 4666 Hollywood Boulevard. You can expect a menu of healthy rotisserie chicken-based dishes and...
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Point#Ktla
thelosangelesbeat.com

10 of LA’s Best Bars Are Offering $1 Martinis This Friday

Ten of Los Angeles’s best hotspots are offering $1 martinis this Friday, June 17!. Why, you may wonder? It’s the 50th anniversary of Watergate, and STARZ is focusing a new lens on the cataclysmic political event with “Gaslit,” a limited series starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Betty Gilpin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo’s “Cruise at the Beach”

Redondo’s “Cruise at the Beach” runs every Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., next to the old Ruby’s, with classic cars, live music, food, a raffle and free parking for cruisers. This summer is its 21st year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Pride Month – Gays in the Military

Gayle Anderson reports the OC Fair and Event Center continues its series of special reports and special speakers’ series highlighting the unsung heroes of the military in conjunction with its special exhibition “Fighting for the Right to Fight.”. The special reports and special speakers’ series at Heroes Hall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA.com

Cheech Marin’s new Chicano Art Museum

Megan Telles reports from the Riverside Art Museum to preview the brand new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, also known as “The Cheech.”. Inspired by actor and comedian Cheech Marin, this new center will feature collections of Chicano art, from paintings to photographs to sculptures. The Cheech Marin Center’s goal is to provide everyone with a look at a Chicano art collection into every community.
RIVERSIDE, CA
internewscast.com

One Rat Backstrokes From George Gascón’s Sinking Ship

On Wednesday, Alex Bastian, the “Special Advisor” for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on LinkedIn that he would be moving on:. I have an announcement to make! After more than 12 years of public service in both the Los Angeles and San Francisco District Attorney offices – having advanced public safety both in the courtroom and through reform efforts – I’m excited to announce that I have accepted the position of becoming the President and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco! The Hotel Council represents the hospitality and broader tourism industry, an industry that has been significantly impacted and hard hit due to the pandemic. I’m so excited to join the Hotel Council at this pivotal moment in history. As someone who was born and raised in San Francisco, I know first hand that the City has so much to offer and is one of the most beautiful places worldwide. I know for a fact that it will become one of the top tourist destinations in the world once again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dornob.com

The Cost of LA’s “Crown Jewel” River Park Skyrockets to $1 Billion

A 42-acre site along the LA River is supposed to become the new “crown jewel” of Los Angeles, transformed into a beautiful park full of trails, wetlands, wildlife habitat, and amenities. But as it turns out, the Taylor Yard G2 River Park Project might be a little more than the city bargained for. What was originally supposed to be a $252 million project when first announced in 2016 has ballooned in cost to the eye-watering figure of $1.06 billion. So what in the world has made the cost rise into the stratosphere?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

2026 World Cup Host Cities Announced

The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but plans have already begun for the event. Here are the 2026 World Cup host cities. San Francisco-Bay Area, Claifornia- Levi’s Stadium. Los Angeles, California- SoFi Stadium. Guadalajara, Mexico- Estadio Akron. Monterey, Mexico- Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy