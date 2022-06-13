Charges dropped against former Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The state attorney’s office has dropped the charges for former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Deshawn Troutman, Fox Sports’ Andy Slater reported on Monday.

Troutman, who entered the transfer portal in April, was arrested shortly after a spring practice session after an incident with his girlfriend. Authorities accused the Miami football player of punching his girlfriend, who reportedly had bruises “all over her body.” However, FOX Sports’ Andy Slater reported that Troutman’s girlfriend was also arrested. He said police found scratches on Troutman that were allegedly caused by his girlfriend’s fists and hands.

The linebacker appeared in eight games for Miami in his freshman season, primarily working on special teams and as a member of the practice squad. The former three-star recruit came to Miami as the No. 646 ranked player in the 2021 class. An Orlando native, he chose UM over offers from Florida State, Louisville and others.

The Hurricanes suspended Troutman indefinitely following his arrest and he entered the transfer portal on April 29. He is currently still in the transfer portal.

Troutman in the transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal goes through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship is no longer valid. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school does not have to reoffer a scholarship.