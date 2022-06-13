Philip Baker Hall dead: ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Hard Eight’ actor dies at 90
By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90. Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife...
“Man, ya’ll ain’t gonna believe this sh-t [but] I broke [four] f-cking ribs!” Tommy Lee posted to social media before the kickoff of Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour. The long-delayed and highly-anticipated tour finally started on June 16 at Atlanta, Georgia’s Truist Park, and Tommy, 59, said he wasn’t going to miss it. “I’ve been resting and healing, and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn, and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can.” It turned out that the number of songs was 5, per Classic Rock. Tommy made it through “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Too Fast for Love,” “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” and “Saints of Los Angeles” before giving up his drum stool.
June 17 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen have signed on to star in the new Amazon series, Wilderness. "Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly "happily-ever-after" quickly turns into a living nightmare," the project's production company, Firebird Pictures, tweeted Friday, quoting a Deadline.com story about the casting.
