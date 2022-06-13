ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Baker Hall dead: ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Hard Eight’ actor dies at 90

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90. Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife...

