Philip Baker Hall dead: ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Hard Eight’ actor dies at 90

“Man, ya’ll ain’t gonna believe this sh-t [but] I broke [four] f-cking ribs!” Tommy Lee posted to social media before the kickoff of Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour. The long-delayed and highly-anticipated tour finally started on June 16 at Atlanta, Georgia’s Truist Park, and Tommy, 59, said he wasn’t going to miss it. “I’ve been resting and healing, and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn, and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can.” It turned out that the number of songs was 5, per Classic Rock. Tommy made it through “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Too Fast for Love,” “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” and “Saints of Los Angeles” before giving up his drum stool.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO