Oregon signee Kel'el Ware shines as Team USA wins U18 Americas Championship

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Oregon signee Kel’el Ware can add another line to his already-impressive resume: Team USA gold medalist.

Ware, a 5-star recruit and the gem of Dana Altman’s 2022 signing class, led Team USA to a 102-60 win over Brazil in the gold medal game of the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday.

The win marks Team USA”s sixth consecutive gold medal in the competition spanning back to 1990.

Ware played an instrumental role all tournament for the U.S. and tallied 21 points, six rebounds and two assists on Sunday. Along with Villanova signee Cam Whitmore, Ware was one of two U.S. players named to the all-tournament team after averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

Ware has emerged as one of the more exciting prospects in the class of 2022 and has drawn plenty of praise from scouts recently. According to the On3 Consensus, he is the No. 6 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 2 center.

The Little Rock, Ark., native is the lone high school commit in Oregon’s ’22 class after point guard Dior Johnson decomitted last week.

Ware, a McDonald’s All-American, has been tabbed as a projected top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in a recent mock draft by ESPN.