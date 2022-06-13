Texas baseball coach David Pierce provides initial thoughts to Super Regional victory over ECU

David Pierce (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas braved the elements and brought the thunder against East Carolina, capturing victory in their Super Regional series over the Pirates.

Like most of their season, the series featured multiples ups and downs for the Longhorns, but in the end they’re the team advancing to the College World Series. Afterwards, Texas skipper David Pierce provided his initial thoughts to his team’s victory.

“I’m just very proud of our team,” began Pierce. “How they’ve stuck together through a couple of really tough weekends, and they just kind of started putting it together. Continued to believe in each other. Competed well. You go into Friday, we get our butts kicked, and then Saturday we’re down late and we just never gave in. That’s kind of been the theme of this team. Just a great ballgame for us.

“I thought Tristian [Stevens] poured his heart out on the mound, as well as the entire team. It was a big time outing by Tristian, and offensively we gave him a great cushion early. Just a great win for our team.”

Moreover, the aforementioned Stevens was the MVP of the game as David Pierce pointed out, putting together a crucial six innings where he only allowed one run. East Carolina only put together five hits against the starter and struck out five times as well.

Prior, before a second rain delay, Ivan Melendez got the scoring underway with a three-run home run in the first inning. Another one was added to the tally before lightning in the area shut everything down. Originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the game did not get back underway until 9:15 p.m.

Continuing, Texas’ path to Omaha began back in the Big 12 Tournament, where Oklahoma was able to get the best of Texas in the championship game. Even with the loss, they got to host a regional and took care of business with minimal problems.

Game 1 against East Carolina was the first hiccup, with the Pirates getting to Texas pitching down the stretch. A comeback the following day tied the Super Regional up before the Longhorns got a comfortable win on Sunday night. Omaha bound.

Texas now has 38 College World Series in its storied history, winning six national championships. The last one came in 2005 and was a runner-up in 2009. Fans will be itching to see the Longhorns get their hands back on the trophy after 17 years.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.