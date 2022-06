The press release from Cake DeFi was interesting to read yesterday, and one that got me thinking. Released in the wake of the Celsius meltdown, the crypto-lending platform that has suspended withdrawals and may or may not be entirely insolvent, the release from Cake DeFi dropped at a time of complete and utter chaos in the markets, sparked by the brief but damning below tweet from Celsius.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO