3-star athlete Jamison Patton commits to Iowa State

(Jamison Patton/Twitter)

The opportunity to play for his in-state school was too good to pass up for Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt athlete Jamison Patton.

After an official visit to Iowa State over the weekend, Patton committed to the Cyclones on Monday over offers from Iowa, Nebraska, UCLA, Missouri and a handful of others.

Patton is the No. 490 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 athlete and the No. 5 player in the state of Iowa.

This most recent trip marked his first official visit, but his eighth time in Ames. The Cyclones have been on him for the better part of two years, and that connection paid off.

“They were my first offer and I have a great relationship with the coaches over there,” Patton told On3 earlier this spring. “The culture over there is great and everyone is on the same page with the same end goal. It’s a great atmosphere over there.”

Jamison Patton becomes ISU’s ninth commitment in the 2023 cycle, including the fourth from inside the state’s borders.