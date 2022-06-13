ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: 1 shot near Orr Academy High School in West Garfield Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0g9QdH3P00 One person was shot and critically hurt near a West Side high school on Monday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road at about 11:34 a.m. near Orr Academy High School in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Boy, 15, killed in South Chicago shooting

A vehicle was traveling northbound on Pulaski when one or more unknown offenders on foot opened fire, police said.

A 21-year-old man, who was a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The offender or offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Lake Street. At about 6 a.m., the 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and began firing shots into the vehicle the victim was in, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The boy, later identified as Jalon James, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot in Far South Side home

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot after a bullet came through the window of a home Wednesday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. The 14-year-old was inside a residence in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when a bullet wen through a window and struck him in the hand, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#South Chicago#Violent Crime#Orr Academy High School#Stroger Hospital
WBBM News Radio

Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Chicago Police said. The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of opening fire on two people who were sitting inside a parked car on Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old charged in West Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with carjacking rideshare drivers on Chicago's southwest side.All the carjackings happened in West Englewood, close to 64th and Damen.Police said the teen used a gun to carjack two drivers on May 29 and a third driver on May 31st.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun; 4 arrested

CHICAGO - A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun. The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach. "I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said. FOX...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded while inside vehicle in North Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood Wednesday evening. The victim was inside a vehicle, in the 5200 block of West Kamerling around 6:06 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back, head, and arm, and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy