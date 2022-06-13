ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jonah Bride heading to the big leagues

By Collyn Taylor about 6 hours
Photo by Chris Gillespie

Jonah Bride—one of the best South Carolina players of the past decade—is heading to the bigs.

The former Gamecocks’ third baseman is being called up and will make his major league debut at some point this week for the Oakland A’s.

Bride was drafted in 2018 and immediately skyrocketed into the organzation’s top prospects list.

It culminated this week getting his call-up.

In 199 career at-bats in the minors, Bride is hitting .283 with a .824 OPS and 170 RBI. This season he’s hitting .347 with five homers and 29 RBI in 124 at-bats. He has a 1.024 OPS.

The A’s are off on Monday but begin a three-game series at Boston Tuesday before playing Kansas City at home this weekend. He was a 23rd round pick and the No. 683 overall pick.

At South Carolina Bride was one of the best defensive third basemen in the league and was a threat at the plate all three years in Columbia.

He played and started all but one game during his South Carolina career and was part of two Super Regional teams.

He slashed .289/.395/.401 for his career with 11 homers and 95 RBI. He finished with a 95.7 fielding percentage.

