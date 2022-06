The Capital Project Sales Tax referendum, which is a one-cent sales tax, will be on the November ballot for Colleton voters to either approve or deny. If Colleton County voters approve this referendum, the current one-cent sales tax will continue for another seven years. This extra revenue will fund the construction of 11 new countywide projects, including building a new community pool at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Eleven new county projects have already been approved by the CPST Commission and placed in order of importance. However, at a recent meeting, several Colleton residents spoke out against the proposed project list.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO