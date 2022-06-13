Cardinals Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray reports for physical ahead of mandatory minicamp

\Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had an interesting offseason. Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

The situation involving the Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray has become quite the "nothing to see here" matter even though the two sides still haven't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the summer.

It's no secret that Murray wishes to put pen to paper on a new deal that will offer him some massive financial guarantees, but the 24-year-old nevertheless arrived for voluntary organized team activities earlier this month. Arizona left tackle D.J. Humphries then confidently told reporters last week that Murray is "our quarterback" and that "you’re a plum fool" to think otherwise.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray reported Monday for his physical ahead of the start of the Cardinals' three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday:

Murray is currently under contract through the 2023 season via the fifth-year option attached to his rookie deal. General manager Steve Keim said in late May that he believed at that time that "we'll be able to get something done this summer" regarding an agreement that will benefit both the signal-caller and the Cardinals.

For a piece published on May 20, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports predicted that Murray will end up "getting paid," but La Canfora added that "the full guarantees and payout structure will be fascinating." If nothing else, the Cardinals can hold on to Murray's rights through at least the 2024 campaign via the franchise tag.