HPD looking for gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel

 3 days ago

Houston police released new surveillance photos of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the Westchase area last month.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn at 2950 West Sam Houston Parkway South at 10:15 p.m. on May 27.

At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Andre Garner unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the motel with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Garner and the suspect got into an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun, shot him, then fled the scene on foot.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 man dead after shooting in Red Roof Inn parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

"Our suspect just reaches into a bag, pulls out a pistol, shoots him one time, our (victim) goes down. He shoots him a couple more times, and as he's walking off, shoots a few more times. It looks like he hit him every time," Lt. R. Willkens said last month.

Now, HPD released photos of the gunman with the hope that the public can help them identify him.

The suspect is described as a Black man with long dreadlocks with blonde tips. Police said it appears that he has tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing red shorts, a white tank top and multi-colored socks at the time of the shooting, HPD said.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

