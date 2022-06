A blistering heat wave killed thousands of cattle in Kansas over the weekend, and more excessive heat is in the forecast through the weekend. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state is aware of at least 2,000 cattle deaths in the southwest region, but that number is based on the number of calls the agency has received to help with disposing of the carcasses. The actual number of deaths could be much higher.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO