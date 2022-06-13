Colorado’s senators welcome bipartisan gun agreement

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans have a little more than two weeks to file their 2021 taxes in order to get a check from the state this summer. The governor’s office previously announced Colorado Cashback checks are heading to the pockets of Colorado taxpayers. Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. Single filers will get $500 and joint filers will get at least $1,000, but they need to have filed their taxes by June 30. Those who qualify lived in Colorado for all of 2021 and were at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021. Those who wait to file up until the extension date in mid-October might not get their rebate until January. All refund checks will be mailed. The Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers to ensure their correct address is filed. Those who need to change their address can fill out an Address/Name Change form online where they can also find more frequently asked questions.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO