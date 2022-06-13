ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s senators welcome bipartisan gun agreement

By Caitlyn Kim
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s U.S. senators are both optimistic about a bipartisan agreement the chamber has reached on gun policy legislation. “This common-sense proposal will help us reduce gun violence and protect our communities,” said Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet. The framework includes increased funding for states to enact red flag...

Comments / 2

Dontbscared
3d ago

Families are scared buy a gun learn to handle it and protect your family from the insurgents coming.

Reply
5
