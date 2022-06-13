ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body of ‘John Doe’ found off Colorado hiking trail identified as Navy veteran from Roanoke

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARK COUNTY, Co. – Human remains that were found by hikers at Colorado’s Lost Creek Wilderness nearly two years ago have been identified as a Navy veteran from Roanoke. Park County, Colorado...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

First responders fight Roanoke Co. landfill fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, Roanoke County crews spent hours battling a massive blaze at the Smith Gap Landfill. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says units from Masons Cove and Fort Lewis responded to the fire in the 8400 block of Bradshaw Road around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Roanoke Teenager Missing: Reward Offered

The Roanoke City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile. Samiyah Jarvis was last seen at her residence on Edgelawn Ave in Roanoke City, VA on June 7th, 2022. According to her mother, this is out of character for her to go missing and are worried about her well-being. There is a $1,000 reward to anyone that has information that will lead to the whereabouts of Samiyah Jarvis. If you have any information on Samiyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212. Reference incident # 22-052756.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Navy#Veteran#Hiking Trail#The Lost Creek Wilderness#United Data Connect
WFXR

Lesions found on bass in Jackson River; VDWR investigating

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating reports of lesions found on smallmouth bass in the Jackson River. The fish have been caught in the past two weeks between Covington and Iron Gate. One Eagle Rock guide says of the 100 or so smallmouth his clients have caught in the past […]
COVINGTON, VA
OutThere Colorado

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fatalities on the Arkansas River Identified

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller has identified the two men who drowned in the Arkansas River in separate instances June 6th. The most recent victim is 79-year-old Kenneth Ward of Florence. Ward entered the Arkansas River on a small private raft near Pathfinder Park. In a separate incident June 6th,...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
WSET

1 killed, 1 airlifted in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, and another seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday night in Danville. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the incident happened on Highway 58, in the 2400 block of South Boston Road. Sheriff Taylor said there was one fatality and one person...
DANVILLE, VA
county17.com

5 Gillette residents, including infant, die in Colorado crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Five Gillette residents were killed Monday along Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV, according to KKTV. Among those who died were a 3-month-old girl. Also in the car were a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
GILLETTE, WY
WSET

Residents flee destructive Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va.(WSET) — A fire has caused massive damage to a home in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Fire Department says they received a call around 6:15 about a fire at 17 Beverly Street. Once on the scene, firefighters say they saw massive flames coming from the home. Battalion Chief Kenny...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg standoff comes to an end after more than 18 hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A standoff in Lynchburg is now over after more than 18 hours of negotiations, according to Lynchburg Police. At about 2:11 a.m. Thursday, the department received an ‘unknown trouble’ call, where officers could hear a man and woman arguing before the call disconnected, according to authorities.
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Denver

Greenwood Village Police Help Save Person In Crisis From I-25 Overpass

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Greenwood Village police saved a person who was in crisis on an overpass on Interstate 25 on Thursday afternoon. Both north and southbound lanes of I-25 were closed during the negotiations. (credit: Dan Caplis) Officers rushed to help the person in distress just after noon on Thursday on the Yosemite Street overpass to I-25. (credit: Dan Caplis) After about 70 minutes of negotiations, the person was taken into custody and to a hospital for observation. Traffic began flowing along I-25 shortly after.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
WSET

Neighbor's dog accompanied Danville boy who was lost overnight

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A boy who was missing overnight in Pittsylvania County was found early Wednesday, accompanied by his neighbor's dog. Tuesday night, 4-year-old Wyatt, of Danville, wandered from his family’s back porch and was missing for approximately 10 hours. After hours of searching by state agencies...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

House pulled over by state troopers on I-95 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond. The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic and getting a branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

How outdoor workers deal with the heat in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — High temperatures are especially dangerous for those who work outside, like the tree trimmer who got stuck 50 feet in the air Wednesday, as well as the Roanoke County first responders who rescued him. According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the man’s bucket truck malfunctioned while he was trimming trees in a […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A day-long barricade incident in Lynchburg has ended with a man in custody. Lynchburg Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic situation at the James Crossing Apartments. A dispatcher detailed hearing a female crying and screaming at someone to “get out.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy