Body of ‘John Doe’ found off Colorado hiking trail identified as Navy veteran from Roanoke

The Roanoke City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile. Samiyah Jarvis was last seen at her residence on Edgelawn Ave in Roanoke City, VA on June 7th, 2022. According to her mother, this is out of character for her to go missing and are worried about her well-being. There is a $1,000 reward to anyone that has information that will lead to the whereabouts of Samiyah Jarvis. If you have any information on Samiyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212. Reference incident # 22-052756.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO