Orlando, FL

Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in death of teen who fell from Orlando attraction

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Tyre Sampson (wftv.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Medical Examiner has released its final autopsy report in connection with the death of a teen who fell from an Orlando attraction last March.

The report says 14-year-old Tyree Sampson suffered “blunt force trauma,” ultimately leading to his death.

The autopsy ruled that the manner of death was accidental.

The teenager died on March 24 after falling from an amusement ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

In a report, state investigators said that Tyre Sampson was more than 200 feet above the ground when he slipped out of his seat and fell from the ride.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old was well over the ride’s weight limit, but a worker modified the safety sensor to allow him to board.

In April, Sampson’s family filed a lawsuit against 10 companies, including ICON Park where the ride was located.

In the 65-page lawsuit, lawyers for the Sampson family said Tyre should never have been allowed on the ride and that there weren’t any safety belts, which could have prevented his death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

