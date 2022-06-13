ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Glad to be of service

 3 days ago

It is a great honor to serve Boothbay as your new postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Deb McDonald Earns CIC Designation

Deb McDonald, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor, one of the insurance industry’s most highly respected designations. Deb is an account manager, working with businesses across Maine and the U.S. The Certified Insurance Counselor program...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Voters pass $11M CSD budget

Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor voters passed an $11,057,515 budget for the Community School District June 15. The budget, up 1.5% from last year’s $10,898,543, will cost taxpayers 6.8% or $601,468 less with $2,884,368 in appropriations – non-tax funding sources which include tuitions, special education-related services, state subsidy and use of fund balance.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Community partners to host a Unity and Community Pride event

Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with local businesses and nonprofit organizations, are banding together to host a Unity & Community event to commemorate Pride Month and celebrate the diversity of the Lincoln County community. The nationwide analysis of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey findings that was completed by the Human...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Selectmen appoint 5 members to comp plan committee

Edgecomb selectmen appointed a five-person committee to begin reviewing the town’s 13-year-old comprehensive plan. On June 13, selectmen unanimously appointed the code enforcement officer, three planning board members and one ordinance review committee member to the fledgling group. Planning board member Rebecca Graham and ordinance review member David Nutt urged selectmen to appoint the committee to deal with recent changes in state guidelines on Maine’s Uniform Building & Energy Codes and local housing issues.
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

THE PUB - OPEN - Lunch 11:30am -2:30pm & Dinner 5:00-9:00pm

An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

59 and counting

Howard Wright Sr. of East Boothbay loves his wife, Dee. They celebrated 59 years of marriage this week. They were married in Wayne, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1963. “I know people celebrate milestone birthdays, such as the 60th, in the newspaper but I wanted express my love to Dee because next week I will turn 93 and who knows ...,” said Wright.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Edgecomb voting results

The following election results for the town of Edgecomb were provided by Town Clerk Claudia Coffin. Rep. to Congress, District 1: Chellie M Pingree 149. State Senator District 13: David Levesque 60, Cameron Reny 94. Rep. to the Legislature District 48: Thomas A. Maroney 5, Holly Stover 149. Lincoln County...
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Literacy Readers Ride connects students and horses in Brunswick

On Saturday, June 4, Midcoast Literacy held its first Readers Ride fundraising event in partnership with Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick. Thanks to the generous support of 15 local businesses, students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program – most of whom had never ridden a horse before – toured Sable Oak’s stables and got up in the saddle for the very first time with the help of equestrian center staff. Afterwards, the participating students got to take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice and a horseshoe to remember the day.
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Amateur Radio Field Day June 25-26

ARRL, the American Radio Relay League, Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the U.S. and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply friends to operate from remote locations. Field Day...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Graduation observations

Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said it … and said it well … when she praised senior class advisor Allan Crocker during the graduation ceremony, and mentioned that the staff calls him “Mr. Graduation.” The school’s graduation ceremonies and events are some of the most plentiful around and Crocker has his mind wrapped around them all. This year, he and his wife, Barbara, even led the parade of parents into the gym for the Grand March – their daughter, Jaelyn, was one of the 38 graduates. He and others put the graduates through several marching practices, among his many other duties. Then there is the handling of graduation speeches, Class Day schedule, Awards Night, and much more. Thank you, Allan, for all of your hard work in pulling off this year’s – and past years’ – graduation events at BRHS.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

MDOT work to avoid Windjammer Days

Maine Department of Transportation’s Brian Cooley said paving along Townsend Avenue and Oak Street will be put on hold for Windjammer Days. MDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note received a letter from the Windjammer Days committee requesting the work be postponed. Contractor Hagar Enterprises will instead focus on other scheduled...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

June 15 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Bristol primary results

The June 14 primary results reported from Bristol are:. Representative to Congress, District 1: Pingree, Chellie M. 291. State Senator, District 13 Levesque, David 37 Reny, Cameron D. 262. Representative to the Legislature, District 46 Crafts, Lydia V. 287. Sheriff, Lincoln County Brackett, Todd B. 277. District Attorney, District 6...
BRISTOL, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta hire shared town planner

Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have a new shared town planner, Harbor selectmen learned June 13. Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter said planner Isabelle Oechslie comes to the region from South Portland with community planning experience and, previously, Saco, where she worked on economic development planning. Oechslie has expertise including with...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Cozy’s is back!

New business owners Michael Nguyen and Louise Monroe of Boothbay opened Cozy’s Dockside on June 1, bringing the Southport restaurant back to full service after two years, and offering specialty burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, appetizers, ice cream and daily seafood specials created by Nguyen. Nguyen has worked as a...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

CG Auxiliary Vessel Safety Check schedule

The Boothbay Harbor Coast Guard Auxiliary has announced the following dates and times of area Vessel Safety Checks. Saturday, June 18: 1-4:30 p.m., Hodgdon Yacht Services, Southport. Saturday, June 25: 9 a.m., Carousel Marina, Boothbay Harbor; Brown’s Wharf Marina, Boothbay Harbor; Tugboat Marina, Boothbay Harbor; Boothbay Harbor Marina, Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Peace Gallery announces mindful living series

The Peace Gallery, located on Main Street in Damariscotta, announced an upcoming three-part series focusing on wellness and well-being. The series is facilitated by certified mindfulness teacher and facilitator, Jane Bjerklie-Barry of New Harbor. On three consecutive Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 beginning on July 11, (July 18, 25)...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Food journalism workshop in October

Round Table Productions presents the second in its series of “Writers’ Workshops” with a presentation by award-winning food journalist Kathy Gunst. The workshop will be held in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Oct. 15. Have you always wanted to...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rev. Sherrill to be honored at All Saints June 19

The Rev. Christopher “Kit” Sherrill will be honored for his many years of dedicated service to All Saints during the season opening Sunday at the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Sherrill celebrated his first service at the chapel on June 25, 1967 and has been an integral part of its leadership for over 50 years. We invite the many friends whose lives Kit has touched to be part of this special celebration.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Harkins on dean’s list

Isabel Harkins of Southport was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she is enrolled in the Medill School of Journalism.
SOUTHPORT, ME

