ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD searches for armed, dangerous teen accused of murder

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNqWK_0g9QZ4jN00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6/13; 4: 15 p.m.) — Tulsa police released the name of the victim shot to death at the Parkview Terrace Apartments Sunday evening.

Police identified 48-year-old Michael Buttrey as man found dead from a gunshot wound to the torso around 9:31 p.m. Sunday.

In an update, police also said they have identified a suspect and are working towards getting a warrant for his arrest.

Police are searching for a teenager who they say shot and killed a man in west Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins says the suspect is only 17-years-old.

“Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot and died at the scene. There were quite a few witnesses so we knew who the suspect was immediately,” said Watkins.

The teenager has not yet been identified.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue. Police said a man in his 40s was shot and killed.

Tulsa police say the teen was actually looking for a family member at one of the units, tried to break through the back door, then fired one shot through the door.

Police said the victim was not the person the teen was targeting.

“He’ll be charged as an adult, it’s a murder investigation,” said Watkins. He continued, “it’s tragic. A man lost his life and a young man basically did as well.”

Police said the teen took off running after the shooting, and is still on the run.

“It’s in this kid’s best interest to just give himself up and come in peacefully,” Watkins said.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released. Police consider the teen armed and dangerous.

“He shot a guy and still has the gun as far as we know, and he’s out and about. So he needs to be found,” Watkins says.

This is the 38th homicide in Tulsa so far this year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hit-and-run crash kills man in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A hit-and-run crash in Tulsa killed a man Wednesday night. Tulsa police said around 11 p.m. near East 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa, witnesses told police they were talking to a man on the side of the road when a car hit the man.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tpd
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Authorities search for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for teenage girl who has gone missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). 16-year-old Myangel Puckett has been missing from Tulsa, Okla. since Jan. 7, 2022. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

ATV accident kills man in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 70-year-old man has died from his injuries after a 4-wheeler accident in Muskogee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Jimmy Rosson was driving the ATV westbound on West 20th Street North in eastern Muskogee, when the ATV departed the roadway to the right.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man leads Rogers County authorities on chase, strikes officer with vehicle

INOLA, Okla. — Inola police said a man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase and striking a police officer with his vehicle. Inola Police Chief Brad Craig said Kristofer Duncan was the suspect arrested. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday night on the east side of Inola, Duncan allegedly veered at an Inola police car unprovoked. Craig said the officer had to take evasive action to get out of the path of the driver.
INOLA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy