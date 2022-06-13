Video Of Blue Ivy Mimicking Mom Beyoncé’s Dance Moves Is Going Viral, Has Fans Claiming They're Twins

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z are notoriously private when it comes to their children, rarely sharing photos or updates concerning Blue Ivy (10) and their 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. The boundaries the Lemonade singer has set admittedly make it particularly exciting for fans when fans do get glimpses of the little ones — like in that BTS footage from Beyoncé’s Disney+ visual experience Black Is King or when Blue Ivy joined her mother's performance at the 2022 Academy Awards. That latter appearance is gaining attention all over again, after side-by-side videos have fans going crazy about Blue Ivy’s dance moves.

Bey’s mother Tina Knowles shared a post on Instagram showing Blue Ivy dancing to “Be Alive,” Beyoncé’s Oscar-nominated song from King Richard next to a video of the Destiny’s Child singer doing the same moves 30 years earlier. She noted how they were “twinning,” and joked that Beyoncé gave birth to herself. Check out the similarities between the mother and daughter below:

It was already cool to see Blue Ivy performing on stage while her mother sang at the Oscars, but it’s straight-up mind-boggling to see just how Beyoncé’s dance moves were inherited by her daughter. That fam must share the most on-tempo genetics out there.

Apparently the Internet agreed with Tina Knowles’ assessment that her granddaughter was “killing it,” as multiple fans shared their loved over seeing Blue Ivy channel her mother’s energy:

Definitely reincarnated 😍😍 her goooooo blue 🔥🔥🔥 — the_regal_mane

So TRUE!! She Got Her Moves!! #BlueIVY💙 — shantasomerville

Blue ivy did it better 🤷🏾‍♀️🗣😂❤️ — leecebby

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter resemblance has been pointed out. Back when Blue Ivy was 7 years old, Beyoncé shared side-by-side pics of the kiddo and herself at the same age to show just how much of a resemblance they share. With Tina Knowles’ post pointing to the mother-daughter's choreography connections, as well as their looks, one commenter (presumably jokingly) couldn’t even tell who was who in the videos, saying:

❤️ Which is which? Is Blue on the right?

Yes, in case you wondered the same thing, Blue is on the right. The 10-year-old has shown the ability to steal the spotlight from her superstar parents for years now, of course. A clip of her ordering her parents to stop clapping during Camila Cabello’s 2018 Grammy’s speech went viral, and she’s also been known to draw attention away from the stage during her parents’ concerts. Did we really expect anything less from the daughter of the “Run the World (Girls)” singer?

So should fans expect to see more of Blue Ivy and the other Carter children following in their mom and dad’s footsteps ? Jay-Z broached that topic a few years ago, saying that his kids growing up in a loving environment was more important than trying to force them into a specific business plan. That honestly sounds like the best answer a dad could give, because it means that anything we see Beyoncé’s look-alike and her two younger siblings do in the future, we know it will have been their decision and their passion.

Disney+ subscribers can catch Beyoncé Knowles on Black Is King , a complement to the 2019 remake of The Lion King , in which Queen Bey voices Nala.