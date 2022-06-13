ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Video Of Blue Ivy Mimicking Mom Beyoncé’s Dance Moves Is Going Viral, Has Fans Claiming They're Twins

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z are notoriously private when it comes to their children, rarely sharing photos or updates concerning Blue Ivy (10) and their 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. The boundaries the Lemonade singer has set admittedly make it particularly exciting for fans when fans do get glimpses of the little ones — like in that BTS footage from Beyoncé’s Disney+ visual experience Black Is King or when Blue Ivy joined her mother's performance at the 2022 Academy Awards. That latter appearance is gaining attention all over again, after side-by-side videos have fans going crazy about Blue Ivy’s dance moves.

Bey’s mother Tina Knowles shared a post on Instagram showing Blue Ivy dancing to “Be Alive,” Beyoncé’s Oscar-nominated song from King Richard next to a video of the Destiny’s Child singer doing the same moves 30 years earlier. She noted how they were “twinning,” and joked that Beyoncé gave birth to herself. Check out the similarities between the mother and daughter below:

It was already cool to see Blue Ivy performing on stage while her mother sang at the Oscars, but it’s straight-up mind-boggling to see just how Beyoncé’s dance moves were inherited by her daughter. That fam must share the most on-tempo genetics out there.

Apparently the Internet agreed with Tina Knowles’ assessment that her granddaughter was “killing it,” as multiple fans shared their loved over seeing Blue Ivy channel her mother’s energy:

  • Definitely reincarnated 😍😍 her goooooo blue 🔥🔥🔥 — the_regal_mane
  • So TRUE!! She Got Her Moves!! #BlueIVY💙 — shantasomerville
  • Blue ivy did it better 🤷🏾‍♀️🗣😂❤️ — leecebby

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter resemblance has been pointed out. Back when Blue Ivy was 7 years old, Beyoncé shared side-by-side pics of the kiddo and herself at the same age to show just how much of a resemblance they share. With Tina Knowles’ post pointing to the mother-daughter's choreography connections, as well as their looks, one commenter (presumably jokingly) couldn’t even tell who was who in the videos, saying:

❤️ Which is which? Is Blue on the right?

Yes, in case you wondered the same thing, Blue is on the right. The 10-year-old has shown the ability to steal the spotlight from her superstar parents for years now, of course. A clip of her ordering her parents to stop clapping during Camila Cabello’s 2018 Grammy’s speech went viral, and she’s also been known to draw attention away from the stage during her parents’ concerts. Did we really expect anything less from the daughter of the “Run the World (Girls)” singer?

So should fans expect to see more of Blue Ivy and the other Carter children following in their mom and dad’s footsteps ? Jay-Z broached that topic a few years ago, saying that his kids growing up in a loving environment was more important than trying to force them into a specific business plan. That honestly sounds like the best answer a dad could give, because it means that anything we see Beyoncé’s look-alike and her two younger siblings do in the future, we know it will have been their decision and their passion.

Disney+ subscribers can catch Beyoncé Knowles on Black Is King , a complement to the 2019 remake of The Lion King , in which Queen Bey voices Nala.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Blue Ivy Carter Looked Exactly Like a Mini-Beyoncé at Last Night's NBA Game

Click here to read the full article. Blue Ivy Carter may only be 10 years old, but she’s already learned that her mom’s style is irreplaceable. Attending game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 13, Beyoncé’s daughter paired chic accessories with boyish clothing, looking effortlessly edgy alongside her dad, Jay-Z (see photos HERE). Blue Ivy wore a slouchy leather moto jacket over a black tee with “Brown Skin Girl” printed across the front — members of the BeyHive will recognize the reference to her and Queen Bey’s award-winning song featured in...
NBA
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Rumi
GQMagazine

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Do Father-Daughter Night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Jay-Z was all smiles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night, sitting courtside with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, Blue, who is ten, kept it cool, as tweens are wont to do, even when Pops brought her in for a big kiss on the cheek on the Jumbotron or dapped up Steph Curry after the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94. Dads, right?
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ivy#Academy Awards#Lemonade#Bts
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Dwayne Wade Fears For Zaya Wade’s Safety As A Trans Teen

“I’m still afraid every time she leaves the house,” Dwayne Wade speaks in an interview and discusses how scary it can be raising a child who is also transgender in a world that doesn’t care about their safety. In this interview at the Time 100 summit, the...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy