On Saturday, June 4, Midcoast Literacy held its first Readers Ride fundraising event in partnership with Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick. Thanks to the generous support of 15 local businesses, students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program – most of whom had never ridden a horse before – toured Sable Oak’s stables and got up in the saddle for the very first time with the help of equestrian center staff. Afterwards, the participating students got to take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice and a horseshoe to remember the day.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO