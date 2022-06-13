ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mastriano Fraud Claim Refuted Before January 6 Committee

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the allegations of voter fraud raised by Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano were refuted before the January 6th Committee this morning. Video of former Attorney General Bill Barr was...

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud

Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump."My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Mr Barr said. "And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie."The former Trump official called the movie, by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, “singularly unimpressive” and accused it of making “indefensible” claims.The film, which has been repeatedly...
Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
Welcome to Trump's GOP: The Big Lie, election forgeries — and now an FBI arrest

The FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the past, Kelley, a Republican, had acknowledged attending the protests, but the arrest came after video footage and photographic evidence emerged showing the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building.
The January 6 Committee Is Not Messing Around

The open hearing last week of the committee investigating the January 6 coup attempt plunged viewers back into the brutality and terror of that day. The committee featured footage of insurrectionists beating the law-enforcement officers who attempted to stop them from entering the Capitol, material disturbing enough that YouTube later labeled video of the hearing as “inappropriate for some users.” Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who testified about her injuries at the hands of the rioters, described “slipping in people’s blood.” Within the chamber, lawmakers who had escaped the violence watched the proceedings with tears in their eyes.
