Fort Wayne, IN

Coroner identifies Fort Wayne man killed in early morning shooting on Oliver Street

By Jake Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne. Just after 5:15 a.m., officers with...

