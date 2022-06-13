Coroner identifies Fort Wayne man killed in early morning shooting on Oliver Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he approached the car for a drug deal. In his story, he made the deal online and was already suspicious because the price of the drugs seemed so low. When he walked around the corner of a south side gas station and walked up to the car, he claims he became nervous because he saw a passenger in the backseat reach down and tap another man inside.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO