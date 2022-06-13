Coroner identifies Fort Wayne man killed in early morning shooting on Oliver Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 89-year-old Waynedale woman died from injuries she sustained during the derecho Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. Janet M. Howell was inside her home in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when a window blew into the room where she was staying sometime during the overnight hours of Monday night and Tuesday morning. She received a severe laceration due to the shattered glass from the storm, the coroner said in a media release. She died from exsanguition due to sharp forced injuries caused by shattered glass.
