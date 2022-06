The County has been working closely with the City of Fernandina Beach and members of the Friends of the Amelia Island Trail to identify a path to extend the existing Amelia Island Trail from Simmons Road to the City of Fernandina Beach Waterfront. The initial estimate for this project came to approximately $7.4 million and left the City and County searching for funding mechanisms. The County ultimately submitted this project to the TPO as a top priority project. Then, the County submitted a funding request to the House of Representatives and the Florida Senate to be considered during the 2022 Legislative Session.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO