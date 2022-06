VERMILION, Ohio — The search for a missing swimmer in the waters of Lake Erie off of Vermilion was suspended on Thursday. Three others were rescued on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a call came at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday reporting that four people were in the water off the shores of Showse Park in Vermilion.

